Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 20,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.