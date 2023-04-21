Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 10.9% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 97,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,333. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

