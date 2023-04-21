Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 413,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

