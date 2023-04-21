Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 413,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

