Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 375,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.8 %

GRCL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 4,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,732. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.