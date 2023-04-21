Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 471,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grand Canyon Education Price Performance
NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $117.00. 50,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,570. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
