Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11,626.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 159,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,227. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

