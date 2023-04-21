Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1,237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 391,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,736. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.