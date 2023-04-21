Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 309.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.13. 194,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

