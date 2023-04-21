Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 916.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ED traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.96. 294,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,372. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

