Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.38. 736,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,405. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.