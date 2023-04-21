Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $204.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $219.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

