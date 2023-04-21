Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.38. 1,387,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

