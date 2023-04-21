Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Global Net Lease makes up 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,480. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

