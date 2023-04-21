Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,979,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,042 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,796. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.