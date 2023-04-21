Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 11,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

