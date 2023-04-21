H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HTHT traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $47.06. 581,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,064. H World Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,697,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,827,000. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

