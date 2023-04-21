Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.