Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 9,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,407. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

