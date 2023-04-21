Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.19). 1,148,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,798,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.13. The firm has a market cap of £26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arun Suri Raman acquired 66,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £9,934.95 ($12,294.21). Corporate insiders own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

