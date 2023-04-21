HC Wainwright Lowers Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TALS stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,954,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,675 shares of company stock valued at $248,297. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.