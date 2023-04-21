HC Wainwright Lowers Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TALS stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
