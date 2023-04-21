HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
GSE Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ GVP opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSE Systems
In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
