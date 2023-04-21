HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ GVP opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSE Systems

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

