HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-18.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5-64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.60 billion.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.87.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

