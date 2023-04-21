H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

