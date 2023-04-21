Head-To-Head Comparison: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AtriCure and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $59.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

95.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AtriCure has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $330.38 million 6.01 -$46.47 million ($1.01) -41.47 Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 11.33 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -34.13

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -14.06% -10.18% -7.94% Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70%

Summary

AtriCure beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

