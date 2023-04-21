Head-To-Head Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 4.16 $5.52 million $0.30 22.13

This table compares Versus Systems and Innovative Solutions and Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 18.65% 17.26% 15.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

