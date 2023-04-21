Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 110,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

