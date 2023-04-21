Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
