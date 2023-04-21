Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.