HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.41

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €56.41 ($61.32) and traded as high as €70.96 ($77.13). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €70.70 ($76.85), with a volume of 513,310 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €64.93 and its 200 day moving average is €56.51.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

