Helikon Investments Ltd Acquires 1,216,492 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 36.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 12.65% of Eldorado Gold worth $195,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 400,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 368,339 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EGO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 775,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

