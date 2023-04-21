Helikon Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Helikon Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,513 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 0.4% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

