Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,512. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 171.90% and a negative net margin of 1,788.06%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

