Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

