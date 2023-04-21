Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.93

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.18 million and approximately $278,171.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00018093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,262.18 or 1.00013435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.9895392 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $301,805.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

