Hess Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hess Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.