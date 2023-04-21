HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,947.46

HI (HI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $180,947.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,232.34 or 1.00028910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00916001 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $311,612.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

