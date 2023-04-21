HI Trading Down 9.4% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $209,637.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,311.78 or 0.99906189 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0092548 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $177,147.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

