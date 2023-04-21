Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,012,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,015,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918 in the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

