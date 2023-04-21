Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. Raymond James downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

HCG stock opened at C$43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

