Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

HFBL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

