Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of HOFT opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.91.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -191.30%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
