Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of HOFT opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -191.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

