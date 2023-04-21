Hop Protocol Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $833,010.92 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

