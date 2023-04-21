Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.21-0.23 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,885.71%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

