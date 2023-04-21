Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,073. The company has a market capitalization of $423.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

