HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,010,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 28,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of HP by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 380,811 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 134,514 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of HP by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 239,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of HP by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 124,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,939 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

HPQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

