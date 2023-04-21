HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.39) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.18) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.59) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 741 ($9.17).

HSBC Trading Down 0.4 %

LON HSBA traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.09). 15,476,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,432,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.04. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.09). The firm has a market cap of £114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.83), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($414,430.53). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

