Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

