Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,270,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,167,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

