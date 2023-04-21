Humana Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $31.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.10 and its 200-day moving average is $510.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

