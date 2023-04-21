Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $490.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.83. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

