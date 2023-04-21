Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,750. The stock has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.35 and a 200-day moving average of $395.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

